InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,928,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,657% from the average session volume of 109,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

