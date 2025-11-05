EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $400.42 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $400.42 million and approximately $983.80 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,619,676 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

