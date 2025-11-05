Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 3,124,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,658. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,675.52. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 115,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.