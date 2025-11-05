PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39, Zacks reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 1,040,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.55.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,686,069.52. Following the sale, the director owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,498.72. This trade represents a 71.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,508,043.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,287.34. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,662 shares of company stock worth $16,000,821. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

