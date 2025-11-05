Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on December 15th

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7%

EXPD stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.04. 887,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,225. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

