Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

