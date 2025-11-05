Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Decreased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $295,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.82. The company has a market cap of $707.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

