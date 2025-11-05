Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 414,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $131,721,000 after buying an additional 68,766 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $247.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $444.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

