NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $707.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.