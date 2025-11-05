Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 192,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $18.64.
About Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.
