Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 19,370,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,260,313. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,327.66. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,270.72. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,374 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,977,000 after buying an additional 191,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,967,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,199,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,003,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 592,493 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

