CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $533.92 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $555.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.