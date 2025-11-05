SLR Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

SLRC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 173,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $836.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.33 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

