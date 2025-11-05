Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys 471 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.