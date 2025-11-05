General Motors Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. General Motors has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Mirova increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

