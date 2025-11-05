Atrium Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CVE:SCZ

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atrium Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Santacruz Silver Mining

About Santacruz Silver Mining

In related news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,295,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,643,636. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Also, Director Larry Minoru Okada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total transaction of C$497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,444.07. The trade was a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,750 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Stories

