Atrium Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CVE:SCZ

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atrium Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance
Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Activity at Santacruz Silver Mining
About Santacruz Silver Mining
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santacruz Silver Mining
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.