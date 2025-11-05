Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $110.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 0.65. Qnity Electronics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a computer and technology company in the Semiconductor Equipment industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qnity Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qnity Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.