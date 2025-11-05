Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $110.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.
Qnity Electronics Trading Up 4.1%
Qnity Electronics, Inc is a computer and technology company in the Semiconductor Equipment industry.
