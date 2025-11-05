Barclays Lowers Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$34.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.
