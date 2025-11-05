Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$247.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$315.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$255.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$322.00 to C$350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$282.00.

FNV stock traded up C$3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$264.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,600. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$157.70 and a 52 week high of C$314.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$280.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$247.82.

In other news, Director Boris De Vries sold 2,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.30, for a total transaction of C$524,598.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,166.23. This trade represents a 29.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Bonavie Tek sold 250 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$263.10, for a total value of C$65,776.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,233. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

