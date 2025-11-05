5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$22.88.

5N Plus Stock Up 8.9%

About 5N Plus

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.18. 527,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.47. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.50.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

