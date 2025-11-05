Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 19% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) were up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 114,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 177,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 19.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$111.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.27.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

