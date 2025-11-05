Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.9350 and last traded at $58.9350. Approximately 409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.2850.

Hitachi Constr Stock Down 3.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Hitachi Constr alerts:

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi Constr will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Constr

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Constr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Constr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.