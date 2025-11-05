Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 834,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,600. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $218.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $5,249,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.91.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

