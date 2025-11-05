TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.6650, with a volume of 808107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

