Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.47 and last traded at $186.54, with a volume of 1571403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

