Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $32.70. Zepp Health shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1,235,702 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZEPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fundamental Research set a $60.23 target price on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zepp Health

Zepp Health Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Zepp Health makes up approximately 0.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.