Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $32.70. Zepp Health shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1,235,702 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZEPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fundamental Research set a $60.23 target price on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.23.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Zepp Health
Zepp Health Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Zepp Health makes up approximately 0.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zepp Health
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.