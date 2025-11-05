Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million-$508.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.640 EPS.

Shares of DT stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 4,330,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,399. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Dynatrace last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.Dynatrace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,306,000 after acquiring an additional 228,385 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 989,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after acquiring an additional 391,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

