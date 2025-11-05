Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million-$508.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.640 EPS.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of DT stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 4,330,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,399. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,306,000 after acquiring an additional 228,385 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 989,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after acquiring an additional 391,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.