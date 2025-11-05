Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.100 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,156. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,299,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,552,000 after acquiring an additional 524,239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 502,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

