JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $76.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s current price.

TPG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TPG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 1,443,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TPG has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.32 million. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TPG by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.