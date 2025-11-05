Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Weiss Ratings raised Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink's had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink's has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink's will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,275. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

