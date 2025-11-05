Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. 746,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,974. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals
In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,303.20. This trade represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,824. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- DuPont’s Spinoff Unlocks 2 Paths to Profit
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.