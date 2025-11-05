Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.120-1.120 EPS.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 86.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 918.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
