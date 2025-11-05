DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Financial Review

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Genmab A/S 1 3 7 1 2.67

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.81%. Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.44 million ($0.69) -9.72 Genmab A/S $3.12 billion 5.91 $1.14 billion $1.99 14.45

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Genmab A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -78.99% -69.94% Genmab A/S 37.53% 21.03% 16.98%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease. The company also develops DM300, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. In addition, it develops treatment for neurological disease. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and GEN3017 for treating hematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops Inclacumab, which is in Phase 3 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. It operates various active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, and Novo Nordisk A/S. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.