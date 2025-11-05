Eliza (elizawakesup) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $575.73 Thousand (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market cap of $575.73 thousand and $243.36 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,127.77 or 0.99625596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,950,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,950,625.309987. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00063021 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $241,770.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the exchanges listed above.

