Badger DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.89 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,088,240 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

