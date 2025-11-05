DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.51 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $149.25 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,127.77 or 0.99625596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was first traded on April 20th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @thedogofbitcoin. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00148508 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $11,414,600.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.