JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,095

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,770 to GBX 1,830 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,056.25.

ABF opened at GBX 2,194 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,137.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,133.27. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,818.87 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The company has a market cap of £15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

