Financial Analysis: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Intergroup alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Intergroup has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intergroup and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Intergroup and Transcontinental Realty Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $64.38 million 1.21 -$5.35 million ($2.47) -14.59 Transcontinental Realty Investors $45.23 million 8.43 $5.86 million $0.76 58.05

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -8.31% N/A -5.01% Transcontinental Realty Investors 13.88% 0.41% 0.33%

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Intergroup on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for Intergroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intergroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.