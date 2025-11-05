Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 793,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 227.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after acquiring an additional 697,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock worth $78,337,744 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

