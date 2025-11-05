Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 111,809 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

