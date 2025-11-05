Coin98 (C98) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.80 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $31.43 million and $15.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,945 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

