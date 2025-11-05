Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IQLT opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

