Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $2.72 Million in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 240,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBAV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $437,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Down 0.2%

MBAV stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, M3-Brigade Acquisition V has an average rating of “Sell”.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

