Genus Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,557 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,499 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TPR stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

