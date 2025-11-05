CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. CareDx has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CareDx by 120.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CareDx by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CareDx by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
