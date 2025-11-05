CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CareDx Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. CareDx has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CareDx by 120.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CareDx by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CareDx by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

