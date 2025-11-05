Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $70,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

