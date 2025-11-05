EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 72,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 855,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,479.08. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $13,206,742.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 679,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,273,001.82. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 780,746 shares of company stock worth $41,506,451 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

