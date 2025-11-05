Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,439 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 38,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,420 shares of company stock worth $23,616,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $565.95 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

