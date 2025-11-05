IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.810-13.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $722.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $641.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock worth $6,018,650 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 143.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

