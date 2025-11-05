Performance Shipping (PSHG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Performance Shipping to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

PSHG opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Performance Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Shipping has an average rating of “Hold”.

